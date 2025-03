Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia DOE has partnered with Tutored by Teachers to offer free and virtual tutoring sessions for 3rd grade students.

The Georgia Department of Education has partnered with Tutored by Teachers to offer free, virtual tutoring sessions for 3rd grade students. Click below to register your 3rd grader for free reading classes to prepare for Georgia Milestones (End-of-Grade Assessment). Classes are scheduled for April 14th-17th.