//Bassel & The Supernaturals to perform at Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host Bassel & The Supernaturals live in concert at the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host jazz-infused funk supergroup Bassel & The Supernaturals from 7 to 9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., March 14, 2025. The concert is the second of 10 free, live performances in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Price-Campbell Foundation, WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and the Valdosta Daily Times.

Bassel & The Supernaturals, the soul-jazz ensemble led by Syrian-American singer Bassel Almadani, is bringing their groovy melodies and global message to the Turner Center. Originally formed in Chicago, the band has toured for over 15 years and now has a wider footprint that encompasses the Midwest, East Coast, and some of the South. In March of 2024, the band saw their national television debut on PBS as part of The Express Way with Dulé Hill, which has broadened their reach. You can check out the band’s music here, or search for “Bassel & The Supernaturals” wherever you listen.

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. In addition, the on-site food and beverage vendor is Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering. Admission is free.

Visit turnercenter.org or scan the QR code for a full schedule of concerts and directions. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make those arrangements.