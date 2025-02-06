//WGTC VP for Enrollment Management to participate in Senior Leadership Academy

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Vice President for Enrollment Management Shannon McConico has been selected to participate in the 2025 Technical College System of Georgia Senior Leadership Academy.

Shannon McConico, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, selected along with 25 employees of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), is participating in the 2025 TCSG Senior Leadership Academy.

Participation in the academy is highly selective and requires an eight-month commitment to complete the program. She was nominated to attend the academy by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s President DeAnnia Clements. The selected group started participating in January 2025 offering an intensive learning experience totaling 160 hours of content.

“I am excited to be part of the 2025 TCSG Senior Leadership Academy. I look forward to networking with peers from across the state and more importantly, enhancing my skills as a leader that will benefit students, and my team at Wiregrass Tech, shared McConico.

The academy is designed to encourage professional growth and career enhancement. The program supports the leadership development goals of TCSG and its 22 colleges. The academy will acquaint participants with the leadership and managerial responsibilities of TCSG executives. The monthly sessions will include a specific leadership development curriculum through a partnership with the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.