//VMS, NMS coaches prepare students for MATHCOUNTS competition

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School and Newbern Middle School coaches guide students to rise to the challenge at the MATHCOUNTS competition.

Release:

Behind every great team is an even greater coach! A huge shoutout to the amazing coaches from Valdosta Middle School and Newbern Middle School who have been the guiding lights for our mathletes. Your dedication, hard work, and belief in these students have helped them sharpen their minds and rise to the challenge at the MATHCOUNTS competition.

You’ve not only taught them math, but the value of teamwork, perseverance, and a passion for learning. Thank you for helping these Wildcats and Panthers come together as one unstoppable force!