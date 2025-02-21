//Vikettes advance to second round of state basketball playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikettes have advanced to the second round of the state basketball playoffs against Mill Creek.

With a 66-62 first round victory over Marietta, our Vikettes have advanced to the second round of the state basketball playoffs. The Vikettes will host Mill Creek on Friday, February 21, with a 6:00 pm tipoff.

Tickets are $10 each for the single game and all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket. Tickets will be available at the gate – cash. An online GoFan option will also be available.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikettes!