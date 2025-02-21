//VHS graduate returns to encourage students to read

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta High School graduate Malcolm Mitchell with J.L. Newbern Middle School students.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School graduate Malcolm Mitchell gives students a day of inspiration by encouraging literacy strategies.

Release:

J.L. Newbern Middle School with Valdosta High School graduate Malcolm Mitchell, who returned to his alma mater to encourage students to read! As an author himself, Malcolm shared his passion for literacy, offering students practical strategies for success and inspiring them to pick up a book. From icebreakers to his powerful ‘READ Strategy,’ it was a day of motivation and connection. A huge thank you to the Share the Magic Team for making it all possible!