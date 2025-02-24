//Three VSU alumni named Most Influential in Georgia

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three VSU alumni were named among Georgia Trend’s list of the 100 Most Influential Georgians of 2025.

Three Valdosta State University alumni — Larry Hanson, Dave Wills, and Richard Woods — were recently named among Georgia Trend’s list of the 100 Most Influential Georgians of 2025.

Hanson is executive director and chief executive officer of the Georgia Municipal Association. He earned a Bachelor of General Studies from VSU in 1995.

Wills is executive director of Association County Commissioners of Georgia. He earned a Master of Public Administration from VSU in 2007.

Woods is state school superintendent for the Georgia Department of Education. He earned a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from VSU in 1996.

Visit https://www.georgiatrend.com/ to learn more about these top Blazers and the rest of this year’s Most Influential honorees.