VALDOSTA – VHS announces the Miss VHS Scholarship Pageant is back for contestants to compete for the crown and a scholarship.

Valdosta High School will host the Miss VHS Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, March 1, at 6:00 PM in the Performing Arts Center located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.

The pageant is back! Sophomore, junior, and senior contestants will compete for the crown and a $2,500 scholarship. Each contestant will design a platform board outlining a community service project she would pursue if selected as Miss Valdosta High School. Competitions include interview, opening number, casual wear, and evening gown, with the top five advancing to an on-stage question round. The winner will represent VHS at various events and promote her platform throughout the year.

Join us for an exciting evening of pageantry and support our talented contestants! Admission is $5.00. A People’s Choice Award will be given to the contestant who collects the most donations, which help fund the pageant and prizes. Attendees can vote at the event using contestant-designed donation boxes.

For more information, contact Donna Hall or Ebonye Bennett at (229) 333-8540.