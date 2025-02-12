//LCS Pre-K, Kindergarten registration opening soon

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools announces registration will soon open for Pre-K and Kindergarten students.

Calling all future Viking Pre-K and Kindergarten students!

Lowndes County Schools is ready to register our newest Vikings! Registration will open on March 3rd for Pre-K and Kindergarten. Pre-K registration will end on March 21st, and Kindergarten registration will run through the remainder of this school year.

Please note that in order to register, you must complete an online registration form, make an appointment, and gather your needed documentation. Click here to begin the process: https://www.lowndes.k12.ga.us/page/prek-and-kindergarten-registration?fbclid=IwY2xjawIYrKhleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHWC_HlmCsthIdEw1qfWJYCpp1KQIDYdD8snDuWKr1WS-Cej_RUHAW8vXHw_aem_O7aSKv_IogilDukLq6yMOw

We look forward to a fun year of learning with our upcoming Pre-K and Kindergarteners! #OneLowndes