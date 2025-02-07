//Filmmaker returns to Valdosta as part of 2024 SGFF

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Filmmaker returns to Valdosta to screen film as part of the 2025 South Georgia Film Festival at the Dosta Playhouse.

Release:

Joey Travolta returns to Valdosta to screen LIGHTS, CAMERA, FRIENDSHIP as part of the 2025 South Georgia Film Festival. Travolta, along with several of the film’s participants, will screen the film at the ‘Dosta Playhouse Saturday, March 8 at 7 pm. Sponsored by Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority, and the Miracle League of Valdosta, the limited seating event will be free to the public the day of the event.

“We want to support projects like this,” said Councilman Andy Gibbs, Director of the Miracle League of Valdosta. “Bringing productions like this to town year after year.”

LIGHTS, CAMERA, FRIENDSHIP is a series produced by Travolta and Inclusion Films examining friendship and connection between young adults on the autism spectrum. The Inclusion Film Workshops take people with development challenges through the process of making a film. In 2024, Robert Varnedoe Executive Producer brought a crew of 20 and cast of 13 to Valdosta for a week to participate in the filming! These young people created connections by making friends, shopping, learning to dance, and gathering with those like themselves. Along with Valdosta, the episode shot in Lodi, California has screened at the San Diego International Film Festival.

“This is subject means a great deal to me,” Travolta said. “We enjoyed our time in Valdosta and can’t wait to share our work with the community.”

Sunday, March 9, Travolta and Valdosta State University professor Melissa Pihos will host a workshop discussing the process of making the Valdosta episode along with some of the activities the young people participated in during their week. The film will also screen after the workshop.

South Georgia Film Festival (SGFF) passholders will have access to first-come reserved seating with the remaining seats free to the public. SGFF passes are now available, with festival and VIP passes giving access to screenings all weekend along with after parties and networking events. College and high school students can register for free passes to all screenings and panels.

This year’s film festival will take place March 7, 8, & 9 on the North Campus of Valdosta State University, with films from across the world with an emphasis on the art and industry growing here in the Southeast.

“For the last decade, we’ve built a strong network of filmmakers across the country and the world,” said Jason Brown Festival Director. “Bringing filmmakers from across the country to Valdosta to engage our community has been our driving force for all of these years and we don’t plan to stop now!”

Along with the many films to be screened at this year’s festival, panels and workshops will be held to help our community learn more about the film industry and ways to participate. This year’s panels include Emily Best of SEED & SPARK along with filmmaker Sabaah Folayan, who will discuss the film RATIFIED along with how it came to be made; Allison Hogue with the SALVATION ARMY of Georgia, who will talk about her work specifically during Hurricane Helene to use video to get resources to those in need; Melissa Simpson of FILM IMPACT GEORGIA (FIG), who will discuss FIG’s bi-annual grant for native Georgia Filmmakers along with many resources available across the state for those interested in filmmaking; Marty Lang of the University of Georgia and John Rash of University of Mississippi, who will discuss their respective MFA programs in filmmaking in the South; Kate Fortmueller of Georgia State University, who will take about her recent book BELOW THE STARS; film composer Matthew Cravener; Brooke Sonenreich with Moonshine Post, and director Ebony Blanding, who will discuss her time as the 2024 Emerging Creative in Residence at Trilith Studios and the production of her film “A Mess of Memories.”

The festival will also provide question and answer sessions after each film block for visiting filmmakers to discuss their work, along with a panel with alumni from the Valdosta State University Mass Media program and contributions from Valdosta State University faculty including David Springfield, Melissa Pihos and Christy Yates.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Council for the Arts, Valdosta State University, the Georgia Film Office, the Walmart Community Grant, Wild Adventures Theme Park, the City of Valdosta, Georgia Production Partnership, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Turner Center for the Arts, and Film Impact Georgia.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.