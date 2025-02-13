//FEMA DRC in Lowndes, Coffee Counties to permanently close

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – FEMA announces that Disaster Recovery Centers in Lowndes and Coffee Counties to close permanently this week.

Release:

The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Coffee and Lowndes counties are set to close permanently this week. FEMA representatives will relocate to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Business Recovery Center (BRC) and Business Resource Assessment Center (BRAC) to continue assisting survivors for Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene. DRCs are currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coffee County DRC – closing permanently at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Coffee County Service Center

1115 West Baker Hwy.

Douglas, GA 31533

Coffee County BRC – FEMA representatives will be here starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Satilla Regional Library

200 S. Madison Ave.

Douglas, GA 31533

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday–Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; closed Sunday.

Lowndes County DRC – closing permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Valdosta State University Foundation, Inc.

901 N. Patterson St.

Valdosta, GA 31601

Lowndes County BRAC – FEMA representatives will be here starting 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18

Lowndes County Civic Center,

2102 E. Hill Ave. Bldg. D

Valdosta, GA 31601

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Saturday; closed Sunday.

The Feb. 7 deadline for Georgia survivors of Tropical Storm Debby (Aug. 4–20) and Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24–Oct. 30) in the 63 counties designated for Individual Assistance to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has now passed.

To check on the status of your application, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. You can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 for assistance with your application or visit an SBA BRC or BRAC.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.