//Community invited to Valdosta’s Tree Canopy Open House

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta in partnership with GIC is encouraging the community to participate in the Tree Canopy Open House.

Release:

The City of Valdosta and the Green Infrastructure Center (GIC) will host a Tree Canopy Open House on February 26, 2025, at 5:30 PM at the City Hall Annex Multi-purpose Room (300 N Lee Street).

The community is encouraged to participate in the review of Valdosta’s current tree data and help develop plans to preserve and enhance our urban forest. Green Infrastructure experts will provide an overview of their findings and gather public input to finalize goals and strategies for Valdosta’s Urban Tree Canopy.

Event Details:

Date: February 26, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: City Hall Annex Multi-purpose Room (300 N Lee Street)

For more information, contact Stormwater and Arbor Manager Angela Bray at akbray@valdostacity.com.