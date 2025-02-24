//Armed Valdosta man arrested by VPD after short foot pursuit

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – An armed Valdosta man has been arrested by the Valdosta Police Department for Aggravated Assault after a short foot pursuit.

Release:

Arrested: Eric Jerome Tooley, African American male, 45 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 3:20 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area around the 1400 block of North Lee Street, when he heard gunshots. As the officer was looking for the source of the gunshots, several phone calls were received at E911 about a subject shooting a gun inside Mega Mart. The officer observed a male, later identified as Eric Jerome Tooley, 45 years of age, walk out of the store and as he crossed the parking lot, Tooley raised a firearm and discharged it at least two times.

The officer activated his emergency blue lights and siren, in an attempt to stop Tooley who was walking south on North Lee Street. Tooley turned back toward the officer and discharged his firearm twice, towards the officer. Tooley then began to run south through the parking lot of Mr. B’s IGA. The officer began to chase Tooley when he heard another gunshot.

Numerous officers and detectives responded to the area to help locate Tooley who was continuing to run south between houses.

Officers in the area heard another gunshot behind a house. Tooley ran toward an officer staged in the 600 block of East Jane Street. The officer ordered Tooley to the ground at gunpoint, but Tooley dropped his gun in the middle of the road and continued to try to evade officers. Officers caught up to Tooley and he was taken into custody.

Officers and Detectives searched all areas where Tooley had discharged the firearm and found that no one had been injured.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Tooley had entered the Mega Mart and while holding a handgun, demanded property from the store clerk. Tooley then discharged the firearm inside the store, in the area where customers were standing.

Tooley then exited the store with the handgun and shot a vehicle pulling into the parking lot. As Tooley was walking away from the store, he observed a police officer and shot in his direction. Tooley then ran through the parking lot of Mr. B’s IGA and shot toward the store. The bullet went through the outside wall and into the business, just missing employees and customers. As Tooley began to run between houses, he stopped and while pointing the gun at a citizen, he demanded property. Tooley then continued running, where he was apprehended by officers.

The handgun Tooley had had been stolen in a burglary, just before this incident.

Tooley was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Tooley was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer-felony;

7 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-felony;

Armed robbery-felony;

Criminal attempt to commit an armed robbery-felony;

3 counts of criminal damage to property 1st degree-felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

Burglary 1 st degree family violence-felony;

Criminal damage to property 2 nd degree family violence-felony;

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute-felony;

Reckless conduct-misdemeanor; and

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer-misdemeanor.

“I am incredibly proud of our department working together to catch this subject. During the middle of the day, he showed reckless disregard for anyone’s life, including his own. We are extremely grateful that no one was injured.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.