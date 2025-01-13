//Valdosta native earns spot on Samford University’s Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Samford University congratulates an Accounting major from Valdosta for earning a spot on the Dean’s List for Fall 2024.

Mary Griner, a Accounting major from Valdosta, GA, was named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for Fall 2024 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

