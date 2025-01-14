//Valdosta native conducts routine operations on USS Carl Vinson

Share with friends

Photo: Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Xavier Jones of Valdosta, Ga., aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2025.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native conducts routine operations on the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea.

Release:

Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Xavier Jones of Valdosta, Ga., performs preventative maintenance on a weapons elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.