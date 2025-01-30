//UA names Valdosta natives to fall 2024 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta natives were recently named to the University of Alabama’s fall semester 2024 Dean’s List for academic excellence.

A total of 14,631 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2024 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Local students include:

Shaniya Eaford of Valdosta (31602) was named to the Deans List.

Kaneisha Fenderson of Valdosta (31605) was named to the Deans List.

Cynthia Hill of Valdosta (31605) was named to the Deans List.

Emanuel Trejo of Valdosta (31602) was named to the Deans List.

Hogan Wright of Valdosta (31605) was named to the Deans List.

