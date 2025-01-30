//Mayor, Chairman’s Paddle to promote clean waterways, outdoor activities

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County is collaborating to promote clean waterways with the Mayor and Chairman’s Paddle.

Release:

The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County are excited to announce the 6th Annual Mayor and Chairman’s Paddle, a collaborative event promoting clean waterways and outdoor activity. This year’s paddle will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, beginning at Langdale Park Boat Ramp.

Participants are encouraged to gather at the boat ramp at 8 a.m., with the paddle officially starting at 10 a.m. The event offers two options for paddlers: a two-hour trip to Berta’s Kitchen or Sugar Creek or a full four-hour journey ending at the Troupville Boat Ramp. Along the route, paddlers will travel under the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge, past the Wood Valley Subdivision, Sheri Run, and under the I-75 and GA 133 highway bridges.

This annual event highlights the community’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the importance of maintaining clean and healthy waterways.

“The Mayor and Chairman’s Paddle is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy Valdosta’s natural beauty, and recommit to protecting our waterways,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “We are grateful to our partners and sponsors who help make this event a success.”

Participants should keep in mind to bring along the usual essentials, including a personal flotation device, boat, paddles, food, drinking water, warm clothes, and a first aid kit. Additionally, to support the event’s focus on clean waterways, bringing trash pickers and trash bags is highly encouraged.

“The yearly paddle event offers residents a special chance to connect, discover the natural beauty of Lowndes County, and enjoy the tranquility of our waterways,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “We invite people of all ages to join us for a delightful morning.”

The event is free for all participants and is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the City of Valdosta, Lowndes County and the WWALS Watershed Coalition as Suwannee Riverkeeper, and Georgia Power.

Special thanks to Georgia Power for their sponsorship and support of this year’s paddle.