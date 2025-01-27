//Deadline extended to purchase Lowndes Co Bird Supper

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the Lowndes County BOC have extended the deadline to purchase Bird Supper tickets.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the 2025 Lowndes County Bird Supper has been extended to Tuesday, January 28, 2025. This annual event is hosted by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta.

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Historic Georgia Railroad Depot, Atlanta

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the following locations during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM):

Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex

327 North Ashley Street, First Floor – Utility Payment Window

Valdosta City Hall

216 E. Central Avenue

Learn more: https://www.lowndescounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1090&fbclid=IwY2xjawIAjhJleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHTxLvL6TtvIFuj6-sJSXbjhREzYL4LL7jgosB_8TzjUsGbYSZsYQ9k5xgw_aem_1fgC6zFShQ2_qFVUbuKH1A