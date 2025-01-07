//2025 Lowndes County Bird Supper tickets on sale

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The 2025 Lowndes County Bird Supper tickets are now on sale for an evening of dinner and meaningful conversations.



Tickets are on sale for the 2025 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot, in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials, local businesses, and professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations.

“Professionals impacted by legislative decisions across various sectors—including business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture, and government—should take part in this event,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. “Events like the Bird Supper are vital because they provide a platform for local leaders to engage with legislators and state officials. These interactions foster mutual understanding of needs and perspectives, enabling both sides to make more informed decisions.”

The 2025 event is being held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a positive impact on the issues affecting our community, region, and state. Community members who want to stay informed on legislative issues are encouraged to visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/f0d4f3e1/pAeJyutW4EKeM1FFy1JPRw?u=http://www.legis.ga.gov/.

“The Bird Supper is a great opportunity for participants to network with legislators face to face during a key time in the current legislative session. I encourage our local community stakeholders to be the voice for our community at this event in Atlanta,” says Mayor Scott James Matheson.

Tickets may be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, located at 327 North Ashley Street, First Floor-Utility Payment Window, or at Valdosta City Hall, located at 216 E. Central Avenue, during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 am until 5 pm. Tickets will be on sale until Friday, January 24, 2025.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick at 229-671-2491 or City of Valdosta Community Relations & Marketing Manager Sharah Denton at 229-259-3548. Requests may also be sent to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.