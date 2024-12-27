//Wiregrass honors brothers with Alumni of the Year

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Wiregrass Board Members Joi Williams, Mary Crawford, Dr. Mark Sutton, Lisa Sumner, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Ace Electric Chairman of the Board Bobby Stalvey and his wife LaDonna, Ace Electric President of Corporate Support Rob Stalvey, Ace Electric CEO Emeritus Tom Stalvey and his wife Karen, Wiregrass Executive Director for Community Relations and Foundation Elizabeth Vickers, Ace Electric President of Operations Tommy Stalvey, Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier, and Wiregrass Vice President for Economic Development Michael Williams

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recognizes brothers as the 2024 Wiregrass Alumni of the Year.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce the 2024 Wiregrass Alumni of the Year, Tom Stalvey, Sr., and Bobby Stalvey. The brothers were recognized at the Technical College System of Georgia Fall Leadership Conference in Savannah, Georgia.

Both Tom and Bobby are proud graduates of the Electrical Technology program at Valdosta Technical Institute (now Wiregrass Tech) Tom graduated in 1967 from the inaugural class of the program and Bobby graduated in 1970. As a member of the first class, Tom Stalvey and his classmates were tasked with not only mastering their skills as electricians but also building the lab. The Electrical Technology program in the 1960s looked very different from today’s curriculum. In addition to electrical classes, students took architecture and business classes.

“We were taught the skills we needed for the trade, and we were also taught business principles of how to turn that skill into a way to provide a living for our family,” said Tom Stalvey, Sr. Ace Electric CEO Emeritus.

Tom started Ace Electric in 1975, where he served as CEO until he retired in 2015. He remains active in the company as CEO Emeritus. Tom has also given back to the industry by serving on the Wiregrass advisory committee and the college’s board of directors for four years. He said those were the best four years of his life. He enjoyed being involved with the college and helping to shape a curriculum for the commercial electrical technology program which is ever-changing in industry.

Bobby Stalvey joined his brother in Ace Electric a year later, in 1976. He maintains a full-time role in the company as Chairman of the Board, stepping down as President in 2022. Bobby holds a Masters Electrical License in Georgia.

“Our parents raised us to be entrepreneurs before we even knew what the word meant,” shared Bobby. “We were taught early on that we are in charge of our own destiny. Our technical education gave us the opportunity, so I guess you could say we capitalized on it.”

Bobby enjoys being a part of making the electrical industry and his community better. He has also served in several capacities on various Trade Association boards throughout his career.

Ace Electric’s second generation is now stepping into leadership roles with the company. Tommy Stalvey (Tom’s son) joined in 1988 and now serves as the President of Operations. Rob Stalvey (Bobby’s son) followed shortly after joining Ace in 1992 and now serves as the President of Corporate Support. The third generation is also starting to take interest in the business by taking entry-level positions within the company.

In 1998 Ace joined a group of 16 electrical companies called Integrated Electrical Systems (IES). This public company grew so fast that they were soon comprised of more than 80 electrical companies. In 2004, the Stalveys recognized that they were missing out on a lot of local work by being a part of IES, so they purchased Ace Electric back and have been family-owned and operated ever since.

Together the four Stalvey men have grown Ace Electric to be the largest commercial electrical contractors in the southeast. The Stalveys and Ace Electric generously supported the college and most impressively countless hours of industry knowledge and mentorship. “Bobby and Tom Stalvey are an asset to our college for their knowledge and skills and as an inspiration to our students who can learn from them and aspire to reach the same level of success they have achieved in their business and in the community,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “We are very proud to partner with them and appreciate how they give back to the college and continue to support our mission.”

Tom and Bobby Stalvey have redefined the industry by developing a company that values its people, placing their safety as the number one initiative, while delivering fair and honest business. Their vision is to be the preferred electrical contractor and employer of choice in all the communities they serve. These two gentlemen have been most influential to our college and our community in South Georgia. Ace Electric is headquartered in Valdosta, with divisions located in Atlanta, Macon, and Statesboro, Georgia as well as Sanford, North Carolina, Jackson, Tennessee, and Plain City, Ohio.

Wiregrass is accepting new students for the Spring Semester. Spring classes start January 8, 2025. To learn more about the online programs and other programs or to apply visit wiregrass.edu.