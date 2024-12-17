//Party at Comfort Inn room ends in four individuals being shot

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 20-year-old Valdosta man was arrested for shooting four individuals at a party at a Comfort Inn and Suites room.

Arrested: Ja’Khary Murray, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 13, 2024, at approximately 11:30 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Comfort Inn and Suites after several E911 calls were received about subjects being shot. When officers arrived, along with firefighters from the Valdosta Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services from South Georgia Medical Center, a total of four people were found to have gunshot wounds. Two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old were found with gunshot wounds to their extremities. Another 16-year-old had a gunshot wound to his torso. All four subjects were transported to South Georgia Medical Center for further treatment.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the motel to conduct the investigation.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Ja’Khary Murray, 20 years of age, was hosting a large party in one of the motel rooms. An altercation broke out, which resulted in Murray producing a firearm. Murray shot the gun several times, resulting in the four subjects being injured.

Immediately after the shooting, multiple witnesses ran from the motel.

Three of the subjects who were shot were treated and released from the hospital. The fourth subject is in stable condition.

Murray was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

4 counts of aggravated assault-felony;

Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

During the shooting, a water pipe was struck by one of the bullets. This resulted in flooding throughout the motel.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and are still processing evidence. This is an isolated incident, but more arrests are forthcoming.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.