//Judges named for 2024 Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the judges for the 2024 Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade scheduled for December.

Release:

The City of Valdosta Main Street is pleased to announce the esteemed judges for the 2024 Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 7, at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Christmas in Georgia.”

The panel of judges includes:

Dr. Tret Witherspoon , Assistant Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools

, Assistant Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools Susan Mullis , of The Flower Gallery in Downtown Valdosta

, of The Flower Gallery in Downtown Valdosta Naiz McNeill, Realtor, The Herndon Company

The parade will be emceed by the popular Big L from Hot 102.7 FM.

Main Street Manager Kym Hughes shared her excitement about this year’s event, saying, “The Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade is a beloved tradition that brings our community together, and this year’s theme, Christmas in Georgia, perfectly elevates the connection of our community and residence to the heart of our city, Downtown Valdosta. We look forward to celebrating with everyone and showcasing the incredible creativity and holiday cheer the parade brings each year.”

The parade is anticipated to draw thousands of spectators as it lights up Downtown Valdosta, with floats, marching bands, festive performances, and holiday displays that celebrate the rich traditions of Georgia. The parade participants will showcase what a Christmas in Georgia means to them.

There is still time for businesses, organizations, and individuals to participate in the parade.

Applications are available online at tinyurl.com/2024ChristmasinGA, and Main Street encourages early registration to secure a spot in this much-anticipated community event.

For more details or assistance with the application, please contact Main Street at 229-259-3577. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of a cherished Valdosta holiday tradition that brings joy to the heart of the city each December.