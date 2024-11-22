//SAS to host Comfort & Support Event for hurricane victims

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – San Antonio Shoes will host the Comfort & Support Event for anyone in need that has been affected by the recent hurricane.

San Antonio Shoes (SAS) will host the Comfort & Support Event on Thursday, December 5, 2024 from 10 am until 6 pm at Bemiss Road Baptist Church located at 3307 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, Georgia.

The SAS Comfort & Support Team is ready to help when disaster strikes. SAS visits disaster areas where we fit and provide those in need with new shoes.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the recent hurricanes, come by and see us!