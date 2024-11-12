//Sallas Mahone Elementary honors service members with parade

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary hosted a Veteran’s Day Parade to honor all service men and women in the military.

Sallas Mahone Elementary hosted a Veteran’s Day Parade honoring all the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving in our military. Valdosta High School JROTC students let the parade, followed by many Active-duty and Veteran parents and their children. Mrs. Cooper worked with 3rd graders on patriotic songs to sing throughout the event. All students and teachers waved hand flags during the parade, and Mrs. Moody’s class displayed a banner they created. A school-wide voluntary art competition decorated the hallway, with veterans selecting the winner. The parade concluded in the lunchroom with a special breakfast for our veterans and military students.