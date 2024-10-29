//VPD investigates Lee Street house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a late night residential fire on Lee Street that was discovered by a police officer.

Release:

On Wednesday, October 23, at approximately 11:30 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 308 Lee St. Lane. A police officer on patrol discovered the fire in a vacant structure.

Fire units arrived on scene within three minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Seventeen fire personnel responded, initiating an aggressive fire attack while simultaneously conducting a search to confirm that the structure was vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS provided valuable assistance during on-scene operations.

For further information or inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.