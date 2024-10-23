//SGBC annual golf tournament a success

Share with friends

PHOTO: Golf Tournament participant Keith Jackson stands with Southern Georgia Black Chambers President/CEO H. DeWayne Johnson. Jackson represented the first-place team during the reception sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes Tourism Authority.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers’ annual golf tournament at Kinderlou was a success in raising funds and awareness.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) hosted its annual golf tournament earlier last month, attracting avid golfers and community leaders for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie.

The event, held at the picturesque Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, proved to be a success, raising funds and awareness for the organization’s initiatives.

Under clear skies and amidst a vibrant atmosphere, golfers showcased their skills on the challenging course. The tournament featured both individual and team competitions, fostering a spirit of friendly rivalry and sportsmanship.

Among the standout performances of the day, Dwayne Myles claimed the title for the longest drive, demonstrating impressive power and precision.

In the fiercely contested team competition, Isaac Moses, Courtney Grate, Keith Jackson, and Doug Wright emerged victorious, showcasing exceptional teamwork and skill.

The Georgia Power team, consisting of Rick Hagan, Don Hutchinson, Chad Slaughter, and Franklin Bailey, secured a commendable second place, demonstrating their golfing prowess.

Beyond the competition, the tournament provided a valuable platform for networking and community building. Participants, sponsors, and community leaders engaged in meaningful conversations, forging connections and exploring opportunities for collaboration.

The 2024 tournament sponsors included:

Banquet Reception Sponsor: Valdosta-Lowndes County Tourism Authority

Beverage Cart Sponsors: SGMC Health, First Federal Savings of Valdosta, and Bank OZK

Hole Sponsors: Miller Hardware, Synovus Bank, Knight Appraisal Group, Georgia Power, Addie Cobb, Bright Start Preschool & Learning Center, Bree’s Creative Learning Center

Valdosta-Lowndes County Tourism Authority Director, David Disalvo, expressed his comments regarding the event.

“I would just like to say what a pleasure it was to participate and be a partner with the SGBC golf event. The Tourism Authority along with the Rainwater Conference Center value our relationship with such a professional organization.”

According to the organization, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers provides various programs and initiatives aimed at empowering Black-owned businesses and fostering economic growth in the region.

A recap video is available on the Southern Georgia Black Chambers’ website at sgablackchambers.org/golf.

About the Southern Georgia Black Chambers:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is a dynamic organization dedicated to empowering historically underserved small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs through advocacy, development, and networking opportunities. The organization strives to create a thriving business environment that fosters growth and prosperity for all members of the community.