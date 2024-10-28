//Lowndes tickets for Winnersville

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Tickets from Lowndes for the Winnersville Classic will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday morning.

Release:

With a 28-7 victory over Richmond Hill, our Vikings improved to 8-1(3-1) on the year and clinched a 2024 playoff berth. On Friday, November 1 we will host Valdosta High in the regular season final game. With a victory, Lowndes will clinch home field for the first round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets for this game will be sold in accordance with the Viking Athletic Department Ticket Priority Policy.

On Monday night, October 28, tickets will be sold to Viking Touchdown Club members according to their priority. These tickets may be purchased at the Touchdown Club meeting held in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive beginning at 6:00 pm. The Club meets in meeting rooms 1 & 2 of the building. Members should use the side entrances facing the parking lot to enter the meeting. The Touchdown Club is still accepting memberships but members joining now will not have a ticket priority for this game.

Also, on Monday night, October 28, season ticket holders may purchase additional tickets for this game. They can purchase the number of reserved seats they hold at Martin Stadium. These tickets can be purchased at the ticket office beginning at approximately 7:00 pm.

All unsold tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday morning, October 29, at 7:00 am. These tickets will be sold at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Valdosta has received their allotment of tickets and will sell according to their ticket priority.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!