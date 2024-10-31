//Lowndes Animal Shelter awarded $3k grant

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Animal Shelter recently received a $3,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Dog and Cat Sterilization Program.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is thrilled to announce that the Lowndes County Animal Shelter has received a $3,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Dog and Cat Sterilization Program. This funding will allow us to help pet owners in our community by offering resources for spaying and neutering their pets, directly supporting efforts to reduce pet overpopulation in Lowndes County.

Starting November 1st, 2024, the Lowndes County Animal Shelter will be distributing free spay and neuter vouchers exclusively for Pitbulls and Pitbull mixes. These vouchers will be available to Lowndes County residents only and can be picked up at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, located at 337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd., Valdosta, GA 31601. Voucher distribution hours are Monday through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Program Guidelines:

Voucher Eligibility: Only Pitbull and Pitbull mixes are eligible for vouchers.

Residency Requirement: This program is open to Lowndes County residents only. Please bring a valid ID showing your current address.

Rabies Vaccination Deposit: A $15 deposit will be required upon receiving your voucher to cover the cost of a rabies vaccination, administered at the time of surgery. We accept card, check, or exact cash.

Distribution: Vouchers are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one voucher will be issued per household.

Appointment and Transport Information: After receiving a voucher, recipients will be provided with instructions to schedule an appointment with a participating veterinarian in Thomasville, GA. Please plan accordingly, as you will need to transport your pet to the scheduled appointment.

We are excited to offer this opportunity to our community and look forward to making a difference in reducing pet overpopulation. For more information, please contact the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 229-671-2760.