//Wiregrass nursing student awarded nursing scholarship

Photo: Wiregrass ASN student, Gloria Salazar, with the Director of ASN Programs Georgianne Bauer, and Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College nursing student was awarded the Amerigroup Rural Georgia Foundation Nursing Scholarship.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing student, Gloria Salazar, is one of ten nursing students in Georgia to be awarded an Amerigroup Rural Georgia Foundation Nursing Scholarship. Gloria received a check for $2,700 to help assist with the cost of her education at Wiregrass.

Amerigroup, a health insurance company, donated $35,000 to the Georgia Nurses Foundation to help qualifying students in an accredited Associate or Bachelor of Nursing program to become a Registered Nurse. The scholarship is based on grade point average. The recipients of this scholarship agree upon graduation to work as a full time Registered Nurse for at least one year following graduation in a Critical Access Hospital, Rural Health Clinic, Federally Qualified Health Center, Public Health Department, School Board Clinic, Community Service Board or provider’s office or other employer of Registered Nurses in a rural Georgia County.

Gloria shared this about the scholarship, “I’m very thankful and appreciative to be the recipient of this scholarship. This scholarship means financial security for my final semester. I have been paying mostly out of pocket. This financial security will allow me to complete my degree with Wiregrass with better focus on my studies without the extra burden of financial stress.” She will be graduating May 2024 and plans to work at a local hospital.

Wiregrass’ Associate of Science in Nursing has been ranked by NursingProcess.org as the number one program in the state. The program is offered on the Valdosta and Coffee Campuses and coming Fall 2024 will be offered on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. November is No Fee November Month so those who apply for college during November will have their application fee waived. To learn more about the programs offered at Wiregrass Tech visit Wirerass.edu.