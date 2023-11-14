//Wildcats travel for Round 2 GHSA Playoffs, VHS early dismissal

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will play the Carrollton Trojans for Round 2 of the GHSA Playoffs with VHS early dismissal.

The Valdosta Wildcats defeated the Archer Tigers, 41-16 during Round 1 of the GHSA Playoffs.

They will play the Carrollton Trojans at Grisham Stadium, 202 Trojan Way, Carrollton on Friday, November 17, at 7:30 pm for Round 2.

All tickets will be sold through GoFan.co for $10 each with a $1.50 convenience fee. Click here to purchase (https://gofan.co/review-and-buy?eventId=1236961). The game will also be broadcast live by Georgia Public Broadcasting (www.gpb.org). Check your local listings for more information.

There will be a fan bus traveling to Carrollton at a cost per person of $60. The bus will depart from the VCS Performing Arts Center at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 17. Text “Wildcats” to (229) 256-8041 to reserve a seat. The fan bus is limited to the first 48 respondents.

Valdosta City Schools will have early dismissal on Friday, November 17. Valdosta High School, Valdosta Early College Academy and Horne Learning Center will dismiss at 11:30 am. All middle schools will dismiss at 12:00 pm and our elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 pm. Each of our schools will provide specific information about their early dismissal procedures for that day.

Click here to view the Region 7A GHSA Playoff Bracket (https://bit.ly/3FUZ1LW).