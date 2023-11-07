//Wildcat tickets for first round GHSA playoffs available

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats tickets are available for the first round of the GHSA playoffs against Archer Tigers.

The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Archer Tigers in the first round of GHSA playoffs on Friday, November 10 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm.

Tickets will be sold through GoFan (https://gofan.co/event/1217179?schoolId=GA7328). Sections A, B, F and all visitor’s side seats will be $8 each with a $1.40 fee per ticket. Season ticket holders can purchase their seats at the Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 Williams Street. These reserved seats will be sold to the current seat holder for $10 each. Student tickets will be sold at VHS for $6 each. GHSA will not allow for any comp tickets to be issued during playoffs.

Season ticket holders can purchase the seats in their current season ticket packets. If additional seats around them are available, they may purchase those seats as well as long as they are currently unoccupied. Ticket office hours from November 6 through 10 are as follows: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

Please remember Valdosta City Schools has a clear bag policy and all fans will enter the stadium through our weapons detection systems. For more information, please contact the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049.