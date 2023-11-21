//Wild Adventures offers half off admission with food donation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering 50 percent off single-day admission during Days of Thanks food drive.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering 50 percent off single-day admission this weekend during its annual Days of Thanks food drive to support Second Harvest of South Georgia.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-26, guests who bring at least $10 worth of non-perishable food donations for Second Harvest of South Georgia, will receive half-off admission to the park’s new holiday event, Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright.

“Each year, our guests donate thousands of pounds of food items to benefit local families in need during the Days of Thanks food drive,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “It’s a blessing to see the spirit of gratitude extend beyond Thanksgiving Day and witness the season of thanks transform into a season of giving. It’s an incredible opportunity to support Second Harvest of South Georgia, which is doing important and needed work throughout our region.”

Guests can bring a donation of non-perishable food items valued at least $10 to any ticketing location to receive 50% off Single Day Admission Tickets to visit during Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, a brand new Christmas celebration that is poised to claim the title as the largest Christmas celebration in Georgia, making Valdosta the “Christmas Capital of the South.”

The new event, Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, continues through December 31, and is the largest holiday event the park has ever hosted. The celebration represents a significant investment in creating a new annual tradition for families throughout the region.

“We’ve always celebrated Christmas at Wild Adventures, but we’ve never celebrated it like this,” said Vigue. “We’ve blanketed the park with millions of lights, incredible displays, and unforgettable entertainment, including an impressive musical show displayed on seven towering, animated Christmas trees floating on the lake at the center of Wild Adventures.”

The Carol of the Animals lake show is the centerpiece of Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, and it features depictions of some of the park’s most popular animal ambassadors sharing their favorite holiday tunes. The show begins every night at 6 p.m. and continues every 30 minutes.

“When our guests arrive for this event, I truly believe they are going to be overjoyed and delighted by the lights, the displays, the decorations and the entertainment, which has been taken to the next level this year.”

In addition to the Carol of the Animals lake show, Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright features the following light displays and entertainment options to enjoy:

Holly Jolly Junction

This year, the beloved Christmas tale, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” isn’t just on TV. It comes to life like never before at Wild Adventures Theme Park. Holly Jolly Junction is an opportunity for an up-close experience with Rudolph and his friends. Play reindeer games, decorate Clarice’s cookies, color on the coloring wall, and have your photo taken with Rudolph, Clarice and Bumble.

Wonder Walk

The new Wonder Walk transforms Wild Adventures’ Alapaha Trail, a boardwalk coursing through an authentic Georgia wetland, into a dazzling journey through twinkling lights, laser light displays, illuminated hanging displays, and upbeat Christmas music. Wonder Walk is also home to a theater presenting “A Very Puppet Christmas,” a humorous play featuring Ricky the Racoon and Luanne the Lemur learning about the spirit of Christmas from Kringle McJingle, one of Santa’s elves from the North Pole.

Gingerbread Village

The new Gingerbread Village features candy-coated structures decorated with gumdrops and icing to provide the best place to grab a seat and enjoy the Carol of the Animals lake show. Guests can also make their own s’mores over an open-flame and enjoy live music from the Gingerbread Village stage. Throughout the day, the Gingerbread Village will be visited by the Gingerbread Man and Baker for special meet and greet photo opportunities.

Tunnel of Stars

The new Tunnel of Stars is an enormous, walkthrough tunnel featuring state-of-the-art Christmas lights swirling and dancing to create unique patterns and images. Nearby, guests can enjoy Christmas With Tiger Friends, a “pop-in” experience with beautiful holiday decorations and an opportunity to visit with the park’s tigers enjoying enrichment activities.

Candy Cane Express

Hop aboard the Candy Cane Express and take a peppermint-scented journey to Candy Cane Town. On the Candy Cane Express, guests will see twinkling lights, amazing displays, and animals from around the world, including giraffes, zebras, ostriches and more.

Santa’s Outpost

Santa has set up a new shop at Wild Adventures. Santa’s Outpost allows kids to share their Christmas wishes with Santa and have their picture taken all while enjoying a beautiful overlook featuring animals from Asia and Africa. Mrs. Claus will also be on-hand for story time and writing letters to Santa. Kids can get “lost” in Santa’s Snow Storm Party featuring toe-tapping Christmas music and mountains of snow foam. At night, The Frosted Garden will illuminate Santa’s Outpost with shimmering lights from the ground up. Every night after 7 p.m., guests can make their way to Santa’s Outpost to enjoy free hot chocolate to close out the night.

Memory Moments

Throughout Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, there are perfect places to take a photo with friends and loved ones. In the Christmas Outpost area of the park, guests can take a photo with gigantic, golden giraffes and even hop into Santa’s sleigh. Over near the Tunnel of Stars, a pair of lighted angel wings create the best spot for a soaring photo. In Santa’s Outpost, the whole family can pile into a larger-than-life snow globe for a memorable Christmas card picture. Memory Moments have been placed around every corner, making Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright a fun and unique place to get the best upload-worthy Christmas photos.

The Magic of Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

As the sun goes down, Wild Adventures turns the Christmas spirit up with The Magic of Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Kids are the stars of this parade, and are invited to join in. Every night, one lucky child from the crowd will be chosen to join Santa’s elves on stage and flip the switch to light up the five-story animated, musical Christmas tree.

The Spirit of Christmas

Toy Production at the North Pole is in full swing and the final preparations for Christmas are underway. But before Santa can hitch up the sleigh and head out, he has to make sure that everyone’s Holiday Spirit is in tip top shape. With the help of some of the North Pole’s finest Elves, everyone’s holiday spirit will be put to the ultimate test. This one-of-a-kind Christmas Spectacular presented at Lakeside Showplace is guaranteed to have you bursting with Christmas Cheer.

The Miracle of Christmas Nativity

Miracle of Christmas at Wild Adventures is a captivating nativity musical that brings the timeless story of Mary and Joseph’s journey. With stirring performances and radiant melodies, this musical extravaganza captures the true spirit of Christmas and invites audiences of all ages to experience the wonder and joy of the season.

Christmas Tasting Card

Any Christmas celebration isn’t quite complete without delicious holiday treats. Special Christmas menu items will be available throughout the park, including Pot Roast Loaded Sweet Potato Fries, Cherry Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, S’mores Coffee, Apple Cinnamon Funnel Cake and more. Over 20 festive items will be available. Guests can enjoy five Christmas food items and unlimited Coca-Cola fountain products for one low price with the purchase of a Christmas Tasting Card.

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright also features other entertainment and shows throughout the park, including “Holiday Voices,” live musical performances of timeless Christmas songs, and “Holly Frostington’s Elf Training Academy,” a whimsical show that lets kids in the audience show off some of their holiday skills. Guests can also enjoy Zookeeper Talks to learn more about red-ruffed lemurs, pet farm animals at Liberty Farms Petting Zoo, and feed giraffes at the Giraffe Overlook.

“It is no exaggeration to say the Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright is the largest holiday event we’ve ever hosted in our 27 year history,” said Vigue. “We aimed to create an unforgettable Christmas experience for families in our region, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to wrap themselves in Christmas spirit at this event.”

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright is expected to bring in visitors from throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina, providing opportunities for traveling families to enjoy other holiday activities available in the Lowndes-Valdosta area.

“Valdosta and Lowndes County is a great Christmas destination,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “Throughout the community, from Valdosta State University to the massive Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, Christmas shines bright in Valdosta.”

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright continues select days through Dec. 31. A full calendar of operating days and hours are available at WildAdventures.com/Calendar.

“Of course, the best way to visit Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright is with a 2024 Season Pass,” said Floyd. “2024 Passes are on sale now, and you can visit now for Christmas and come back all of next Season. So, you get this Christmas, next Christmas and everything in between.”

For more information about the Days of Thanks food drive, Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, the Christmas Tasting Card, or Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor.