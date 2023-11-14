//Wild Adventures offers $27 one day ticket during Christmas Wild & Bright

Share with friends

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering a $27 one day ticket for the Christmas Wild & Bright event presented by Colquitt EMC beginning November 18th.

For a limited time, explore a winter wonderland of 2 million lights,170 acres of holiday cheer, and make endless Christmas memories for only $27! Buy your tickets online, grab your family and dive into the enchantment of Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright.