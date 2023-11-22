//VMS teachers awarded Colquitt EMC: Bright Ideas Grants

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta Middle School teachers Bryan Layton, Brooke Strickland, and Joy Grimsley were each awarded Colquitt EMC: Bright Ideas Grants

VALDOSTA – VCS announces the Valdosta Middle School teachers who were recently awarded the Colquitt EMC: Bright Ideas Grants.

Teachers Bryan Layton, Brooke Strickland, and Joy Grimsley were each awarded grant money from Colquitt for proposals that will provide special instructional opportunities and improve student achievement. Mr. Layton will use funds to purchase novels and provide role-playing activities that correspond to the reading. Ms. Strickland will purchase pickleball equipment to get students and their parents involved in the community surrounding this popular new sport. Ms. Grimsley intends to purchase instruments for students to use in composing their own music. There are great things going on at VMS, and we applaud our teachers for their extra effort.