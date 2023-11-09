//Valdosta honors armed forces with Military Appreciation Night

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street presents Military Appreciation Night to honor the men and women in the armed forces and the families.

Valdosta Main Street proudly announces the upcoming Veterans and Military Appreciation Night, an evening dedicated to honoring and recognizing the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces and the families that support them. This special event will take place on November 17, 2023, featuring a variety of activities and entertainment for the entire community.

There will be a store crawl from 5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., where downtown stores will showcase their offerings with special discounts for citizens with military ID. Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the vibrant downtown area, take advantage of exclusive deals, and revel in the unique atmosphere created for this event.

The highlight of the evening will continue at 7:30 p.m. with a live comedy performance by Comedian Ashley Gutermuth. Known for her wit and humor, Gutermuth promises an evening filled with laughter and entertainment for all attendees.

According to Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy, Veterans and Military Appreciation Night is a significant opportunity for citizens to enjoy downtown, unite, and express gratitude towards our veterans, military personnel, and their families while enjoying a night filled with laughter and supporting local businesses.

To enhance the overall experience, downtown stores that choose to stay open during the event will offer military discounts, providing an opportunity for the community to support local businesses and enjoy a night out in the heart of Valdosta. Food trucks and vendors with military-related themes will be stationed throughout the area, adding to the festive ambiance, and offering a variety of delicious options for attendees.

The event will be hosted at the Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 E. Central Avenue.

Valdosta Main Street invites the community to express their appreciation for veterans and military personnel while enjoying a memorable night of entertainment, shopping, and community spirit.

For more information, please contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.