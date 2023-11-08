//SJCS to honor community veterans with special program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School invites veterans to a special Veterans Day program.

The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School invite veterans in the community to a special Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10 at 9:00 AM. The special event will include a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance by the pre-K 3 and pre-K 4 classes, the Armed Services March performed by the school band, the National Anthem sung by the fourth grade and refreshments. Veterans are asked to sign in at the School Office prior to the event beginning at 9:00 AM.

“We feel it is important to express our heartfelt gratitude to the veterans in our community in a unique way,” said SJCS Principal Cheri Carter. “Our upcoming Veterans Day program demonstrates to our students the significance of service and expressing appreciation to others.”

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, digital arts, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.