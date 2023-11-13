//SJCS hosted Veterans Day program

Share with friends

Photo: The SJCS pre-K3 and pre-K4 classes led the Veterans Day program attendees in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor veterans in the community.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently hosted a Veterans Day program to express gratitude to the veterans in the community. The event included a patriotic procession led by the pre-K 3 and pre-K 4 classes, who recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The school band performed the Armed Services March, and the fourth-grade students sang the National Anthem. Attendees enjoyed refreshments as a gesture of appreciation.

Reflecting on the importance of the program, SJCS Principal Cheri Carter stated, “With many of our students having an active duty or retired military parent, our Veterans Day program takes on added meaning. We believe it is essential to convey our gratitude to the veterans in our community in a meaningful way. This event exemplifies our commitment to teaching our students about the importance of service and expressing appreciation for others.”

A notable moment of the event was when sixth-grade student Addison Kiggins read the poem “We Honor You Today” to the many veterans, active members of the military and families in attendance. The heartfelt words resonated with attendees, underscoring the collective sentiment of gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by veterans.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School remains committed to fostering a spirit of gratitude, service, and community engagement among its students, and the Veterans Day program stands as a testament to these values.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, digital arts, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.

