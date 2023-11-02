//SJCS announces 1st quarter honor roll

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – St. John Catholic School announces honor roll for the 1st quarter for students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade.

“A” Honor Roll: Cole Staton, Franklin Guerrero, Addison Kiggins, Parker Staton

“A/B” Honor Roll: Eleanor Adkins, Archer Hogan, Luke Richards, Lennox Storey, Ximena Villanueva Monroy, Erica Thieme, Marcela Wortman-Paredes, Paisley Davis, Alex Olliff, Troy Richards, Reagan Wolford, Shawn Leitch, Eloise Stevenson, Dustin Truong, Abram Hogan, Toa Wortman-Paredes, Miriam Dennis, Jebran Gladwin, William Hamilton, Andrea Boatright, Sara Rae Nelson, Kelog Pufong, Christopher Wallace

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, digital arts, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.