//Moody AFB to conduct readiness exercises

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is informing the public of the scheduled readiness exercise that will be conducted.



The 23d Wing at Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct a readiness exercise Nov. 13-17, 2023.

The exercise will take place across various locations including Moody AFB; Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range, Georgia; MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; and Avon Park, Florida.

During the exercise, noise disturbances and the movement of assets (people, aircraft, vehicles) will increase. Information concerning closures, delays and noise disturbances will be available on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/moodyairforcebase.

In the event the exercise is interrupted by a real-world event, a subsequent advisory will be published.

Questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146, 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases.