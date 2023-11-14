//LHS announces JV, Varsity basketball season ticket information

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes High School announces the release of season tickets for the 2023-24 Vikings JV and Varsity basketball season.

Release:

Lowndes High School announces the release of season tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 JV and Varsity basketball season. Lowndes basketball fans can now secure their spot to witness our Vikings on the court through the GoFan website. The first home contest was Saturday, November 11 vs Windsor Forest out of Savannah.

Lowndes High Basketball Season Ticket Details:

*Season Ticket: $50

*Lowndes High Students: $10

What’s included with your season ticket?

*Admission to all JV and Varsity home basketball games.

With 11 home varsity dates on our schedule, this is your ticket to a season full of unforgettable moments. Keep in mind that Varsity home game tickets purchased at the gate will cost $10 per home date, so grab your season ticket today for the best value!

For LHS students, the purchase process is simple. When buying your season ticket online, you’ll need to provide your name, student ID number, and the name of your VIP teacher. These tickets are exclusively available through the GoFan website.

Please note that season tickets do not include admission to the following special events:

*Charles Cooper Thanksgiving Tournament on November 20-21

*Battle Off Exit 18 Tournament on December 21-22

*Any region tournament game or state playoff game

If you prefer to attend individual games and/or a cash option, single-game tickets can be purchased at the gate for $10 each – Cash OnlyDon’t miss out on the action! Secure your season ticket now via the GoFan website:

https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7173Get ready to cheer on your favorite Lowndes High basketball teams in the 2023-24 season. We look forward to seeing you in the stands