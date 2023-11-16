//City of Valdosta announces new Public Works Administrator

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the appointment of Larry Ogden as the new Public Works Administrator.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Larry Ogden as the new Public Works Administrator. With a distinguished 26-year career within the city, Ogden’s promotion recognizes his exceptional leadership and contributions to the Traffic and Street Management Division.

“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Larry Ogden as the new Public Works Administrator for the City of Valdosta. His exemplary leadership as Traffic and Street Manager speaks volumes about his dedication and contributions. Larry’s proven capabilities, reliability, and positive attitude make us confident that he will excel in his new role, contributing to the continued success and excellence of our Public Works Department,” stated Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy.

Ogden joined the City of Valdosta Engineering Department in November 1997, starting in the Sign Shop and rising through the ranks to his current position as Traffic Manager. In this role, he managed 14 positions and coordinated activities within the Traffic Division, overseeing wireless and fiber projects, traffic systems functionality, and various maintenance responsibilities.

Ogden expressed his gratitude for the opportunity: “I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Public Works Administrator for the City of Valdosta. Over the past 25 years, my journey with the city has been a remarkable experience, starting from the Sign Shop to my current role as Traffic Manager. I am excited to take on this new responsibility and bring my dedication, experience, and passion for excellence to the broader challenges and opportunities within the Public Works Department.”

Ogden’s recent accomplishments include the successful installation of new equipment at all 128 signaled intersections city-wide and the implementation of a cutting-edge wireless SMART system, making Valdosta the first city in Georgia to employ such technology on a city-wide scale. His meticulous oversight of the Traffic Management Center (TMC) resulted in the seamless integration of new-operation-system software and equipment, contributing to optimal traffic flow during peak hours at the new Valdosta High School.

Under Ogden’s leadership as Traffic and Street Manager, the city experienced a significant decrease in traffic and signal-related complaints. His commitment to excellence is evident in his strategic personnel choices, contributing to improved internal operations.