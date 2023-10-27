//Wiregrass LPN Program ranks sixth in Georgia

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Practical Nursing Program has ranked sixth in the state.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements is proud to share that the college’s Practical Nursing (LPN) Program has been ranked number six in the state according to the Practical Nursing.org website.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Valdosta Campus Spring and Fall PN Cohort.

The website shared that licensed practical nurses are in high demand. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the career field is projected to increase by 9% by 2029. Their website is designed to help those interested in the field choose the best Practical Nursing program in the state.

President DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass President, shared this about the program’s placement: “We are so proud to have the college’s Practical Nursing program ranked #6 in the state. Student success is our top priority at Wiregrass, and being recognized as #6 in the state is a wonderful testament to the success of our students and instructors.” Recently the program celebrated a 100% NCLEX pass rate on the following completed cohorts, Ben Hill-Irwin and Valdosta Campus Fall cohort. The Coffee and Spring Valdosta cohorts will not complete the program until December 2023 and will receive their results on the NCLEX in 2024.

The Practical Nursing (LPN) program is offered on the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin Campuses. The program is a diploma program that prepares students to sit for the NCLEX-PN test to become certificated, and it is approved by the Georgia Board of Examiners of Licensed Practical Nurses. Students who qualify for the HOPE Grant and are accepted into the LPN program could be eligible for additional grant monies through the HOPE Career Grant, leaving students paying little or no out-of-pocket cost for college. Wiregrass began offering an LPN to RN Bridge program Fall of 2020. This program was made possible through a generous donation of $1 million dollars by officials at South Georgia Medical Center.

The college will be hosting No Fee November starting November 1. Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2024 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money during the month. Spring Semester classes begin on January 8, 2024.