//Wild Adventures offers free admission for kids during Halloween

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering free admission to kids for Halloween during Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga., is offering free admission to all children 9 and under on Sunday, October 29. All kids ages 3 to 5 will also have the opportunity to receive a free 2024 Season Pass.

“Great Pumpkin LumiNights has been an overwhelming success, and we’re offering free admission for kids 9 and under to make it even easier for families to experience these gigantic pumpkin sculptures, the all-new LumiNight Legends Gallery, and make some unforgettable memories,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, kids ages 9 and under, accompanied by a paying adult or Season Passholder, will receive free admission. The park opens at noon with fun experiences throughout the day, including Trick-or-Treating, pumpkin painting, the Light the Night Glow Parade, Jack and Luma’s Playland featuring a glow maze, kids’ obstacle course, and Georgia’s largest foam party. Families can enjoy festive fall entertainment including performances from Jason the Juggler and illusionists Sterlini Magic.

Guests can also enjoy the flavors of The Pumpkin Spice Festival, the nation’s largest celebration of Pumpkin Spice. Over two dozen pumpkin spice treats are available at different locations throughout the park. A full menu is available at WildAdventures.com.

“This weekend is also a great time for parents to take advantage of our extremely popular Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, which is available to all kids aged 3-5,” said Schultz.

To receive a 2024 Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, parents must first register online at WildAdventures.com/PreK and bring a proof-of-age with their child when they visit the park to activate the pass.

“On Sunday, we are also giving kids the chance to win a 2024 Gold Season Pass during Mayor Gourdan’s Kids Costume Contest,” said Schultz. ”Celebrity judges from Black Crow Media will be joining us to look for the cutest, funniest and most original costumes.”

Registration for Mayor Gourdan’s Kids Costume Contest begins at noon on Sunday and is open to children 9 and under. The contests begin at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Lonestar Stage.

2024 Wild Adventures Season Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year and can be used for admission for the remainder of this year and all of next season.

For more information about free admission for kids 9 and under on Oct. 29, the Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, Mayor Gourdan’s Kids Costume Contest, Great Pumpkin Luminights or the Pumpkin Spice Festival, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor.