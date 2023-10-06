//VPD to host Community Day and Cookout event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD will host the Faith & Blue Weekend community day cookout event to bring together law enforcement and the community.

Release:

Faith & Blue Weekend is a national event with activities in communities nationwide that bring together law enforcement and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and enhance justice and reconciliation.

In commemorating this national initiative, the Valdosta Police Department has organized a Community Day and Cookout on Saturday, October 7, at John W Saunders Park. Chief Leslie Manahan says this occasion is an excellent opportunity to foster partnerships and build strong ties within the community through delicious food and enjoyable activities.

This free event is open to the public, and citizens are invited to enjoy Kona Ice, challenge officers to a game of basketball, and/or play cornhole. Festivities kick off at 10:00 a.m. at John W. Saunders Memorial Park. The event concludes at 2 p.m.

If your organization is interested in participating or if you have additional event questions, contact Officer Randall Hancock via email at rhancock@valdostacity.com or Chief Leslie Manahan via email at lmanahan@valdostacity.com.