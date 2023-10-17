//VPD to hold Open Testing hiring event for Law Enforcement

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is inviting anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement to the Open Testing hiring event.

Release:

We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9AM, at the Valdosta Police Dept. (500 N Toombs St.). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.

We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once you have successfully completed the process, VPD will send you to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, which means you will be getting paid while attending training. If you are already a Sworn Law Enforcement Officer, you do NOT need to attend the testing, simply turn in an application for employment. The testing will be at the Valdosta Police Department (Training Room); 500 North Toombs Street, Valdosta, GA. We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits. Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department. Applicants taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15 cash, which is the testing fee.

Minimum Requirements:

Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.

Applicant must be a United States Citizen.

Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.

Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1

Applicant must have a High School Diploma or GED.

Applicant must have valid Driver’s License.

Salary Information:

Minimum starting pay, $47,694.15 annually, with incentives. Earn up to $51,694.15 annually based on additional incentives.

Additional Incentives:

$1,000 Annually for partial college or partial military

$2,000 Annually for both partial college and partial military

$2,000 Annually for full college or military

$3,000 Annually for a combination of partial military/college and full military/college

$4,000 Annually for both full military and full college

The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.

Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com . For information on the process and benefits “Quality Services, Citizen Satisfaction” email Lieutenant Colby Clark at cclark@valdostacity.com or call him at 229-293-3099.