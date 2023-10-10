//VPD arrests Brooks Co. man for narcotics after issuing bolo

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department arrests a Brooks County man for narcotics after issuing a bolo for a separate incident.

Release:

Arrested: Darian Teshivane Daniels, African American male 27 years of age, Brooks County resident

On October 8, 2023, at approximately 2:14 am., a Valdosta Police Officer issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for a vehicle that may have been involved in discharging a firearm at a nightclub. Another Valdosta Police Officer observed the vehicle in the 500 block of East Central Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Darian Teshivane Davis, 27 years of age, he admitted to having a gun in the vehicle. As the officer checked for the firearm, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer found approximately 3.75 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 19.13 grams of marijuana, along with the firearm inside the vehicle. The narcotics were packaged in a manner consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Daniels was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The victim who had originally told the first officer about the discharging of the firearm, decided not to prosecute for any charges.

“This was great work by our officer not only did he locate the vehicle, but he investigated the incident, which resulted in the seizure of narcotics.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.