//VPD arrest Valdosta man for narcotics, breaking into a vehicle

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested by Valdosta Police Department for narcotics after being found sitting inside someone else’s vehicle.

Release:

Arrested: Gerrick Zaccheus Rolle, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 16, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an address in the 100 block of East Park Avenue, after a citizen called E911 to report an unknown person sitting inside of her vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Gerrick Zaccheus Rolle, 27 years of age, still sitting inside of the victim’s vehicle. They detained Rolle without incident.

Upon searching Rolle, officers found property that belonged to the victim, as well as many other people.

Officers also found small baggies of suspected cocaine on him.

Rolle was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Entering an Auto to commit a theft or felony-felony; and

Possession of cocaine-felony.

This case is still under investigation and further charges will be pending.