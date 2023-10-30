//VMS announces new principal

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the appointment of the new Valdosta Middle School principal, Gene Fandel.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Gene Fandel as the new Valdosta Middle School principal effective January 2024. Mr. Fandel currently serves as the director of the VCS PROMISE Program.

Prior to his role at PROMISE, he was an assistant principal at Valdosta Middle School where he served for six years. Mr. Fandel came to Valdosta City Schools after working in Tift County Schools for seven years. He established himself as an award-winning teacher at Eighth Street Middle School.

Fandel holds an Associate’s Degree from Darton College, a Bachelor’s Degree from Troy University, and a Master’s Degree from the University of South Florida. His commitment to professional development led him to earn an Education Specialist degree from Valdosta State University. While serving in his role as assistant principal of Valdosta Middle School, Mr. Fandel also became STEM-endorsed, equipping him to better address the unique needs of the school’s STEM Academy.

“Valdosta Middle School is a wonderful school, and I am very humbled to serve in this role for Valdosta City Schools,” said Fandel.

The entire VCS family looks forward to Fandel’s leadership and vision. His experience, commitment to education, and dedication make him the ideal candidate to lead the school into a bright future.