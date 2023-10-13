//Vikings to celebrate Homecoming, reminding fans of behavior

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Viking Alumni are being welcomed to celebrate Homecoming 2023 and a reminder of behavior to the fans is being issued.

Release:

On Friday, October 13, we welcome all Viking Alumni to Martin Stadium as we celebrate Homecoming 2023. Our homecoming opponent will be the Dunbar High School Tigers from Ft. Myers, FL. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at A. B. “Sonny” Martin Stadium. Tickets are available from the ticket office and will also be on sale at the stadium gates.

We recognize we have a very passionate and vocal fan base. For years, we have taken pride in the way we travel and cheer for our football team, band, and cheerleaders. We want our fans to continue to cheer the team on to victory and enjoy our halftime shows.

We do insist that certain decorum is followed. Profanity use in any manner will not be tolerated. We promote a family friendly atmosphere; therefore, the use of profanity in your cheering is not acceptable.

We also recognize many of our fans consider themselves very knowledgeable of the game. We respect your opinions and have no problem with you voicing them as long as profanity is not used and you do not make it personal with player and/or coach’s families. The singling out and personal attacks on any individuals is not acceptable fan behavior.

Any fan(s) using profanity in any manner and/or exhibiting these behaviors will be removed from the stadium and their privilege to attend future games will be revoked.