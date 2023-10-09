//Viking 2023 Homecoming game tickets available

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes Vikings football tickets are on sale for the 2023 Homecoming game against the Dunbar High School Trojans.

On Friday, October 13, our Vikings return to the fan friendly and safe confines of The Concrete Palace for Homecoming 2023. The homecoming opponent will be the Dunbar High School Trojans from Ft. Myers, FL. The Trojans are 5-1 on the year. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at A. B. “Sonny” Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game will be available in advance at the Viking Ticket Office. Tickets are $10 each for reserved seats. All tickets at the gate are $12 each.

The school system will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as we enjoy fall break. Because of the shortened week the ticket office hours will be expanded. Tickets will be sold on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 am until 4:30 pm and from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash.